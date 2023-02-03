Sorority elects new officers for 2023 Published 5:22 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

“Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood” is the 2022-2026 Administration Program theme of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. The local chapter of the society engages in community service projects that have an international impact and partners with organizations that make a difference worldwide.

The program theme includes six new initiatives that are designed to improve the lives of those served by the sorority and to strengthen the bonds of support for the sorority’s service mission.

Sisterhood is the sorority’s signature and service is its mission. It is poised to serve and perpetuate the sisterhood.

The initiatives are Strengthen Our Sisterhood, Empower Our Families, Build Our Sisterhood, Build Our Economic Wealth, Enhance Our Environment, Advocate for Social Justice, and Uplift Our Local Community.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”