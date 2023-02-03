Sorority elects new officers for 2023

Published 5:22 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Staff Report

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
Pictured are, from left, the 2023 officers of the Kappa Rho Omega. Chaplain Allie Yarbrough, Graduate Advisor Dana Ratliffe-Walker, Historian Lucille Fultz, Parliamentarian Jackie Gooden Seay, Doorkeeper Brittany Allen, Hostess Kimberly Archer, Financial Secretary Katherine Lee, Corresponding Secretary Vera Cooke-Merritt, Recording Secretary Carla Lightfoot, Vice President Tracey Armwood Wade, Chapter President Valarie Harris and Reporter Avis Gresby. Not pictured are Megan Clark, treasurer; and Shelly Clark Reed, assistant recording secretary.

“Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood” is the 2022-2026 Administration Program theme of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. The local chapter of the society engages in community service projects that have an international impact and partners with organizations that make a difference worldwide.

The program theme includes six new initiatives that are designed to improve the lives of those served by the sorority and to strengthen the bonds of support for the sorority’s service mission.

Sisterhood is the sorority’s signature and service is its mission. It is poised to serve and perpetuate the sisterhood.

The initiatives are Strengthen Our Sisterhood, Empower Our Families, Build Our Sisterhood, Build Our Economic Wealth, Enhance Our Environment, Advocate for Social Justice, and Uplift Our Local Community.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”

More News

Dunnington Mansion

Let’s take a walk through Dunnington Mansion

Moton Museum

Moton Museum to host Black History Month events

arctic cold

News Briefs for Friday, Feb. 3: Prepare for some arctic cold tonight

Verizon outages

What triggered Thursday’s Verizon outages across the region?

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections