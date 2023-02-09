Regional construction company promotes Bender Published 5:55 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Kenbridge Construction Company recently promoted Michael R. Bender to Vice President, announcing the decision last week in a statement.

Bender obtained a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Old Dominion University, and has an extensive background in the electrical field, having many years of experience as a power distribution engineer with an electrical cooperative. In 2016, Bender transitioned to project management at Kenbridge Construction, bringing his extensive electrical and site development skills to the Kenbridge team.

KCC President Emory Hodges said in a statement that Bender ‘excels at managing projects for Kenbridge by utilizing his excellent leadership skills and superior work ethic to deliver high-quality buildings to our customers.”

He asked people to join the KCC team in congratulating Bender on his promotion.

“He is a talented individual with a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help lead Kenbridge Construction Company into the future,” the statement said.

Kenbridge Construction Company, founded in Kenbridge in 1948, is a premier commercial contracting company in Virginia and North Carolina, having contracted over $1.1 billion worth of construction in the past 20 years. The company works in Lunenburg, Prince Edward and Charlotte counties, along with other parts of Southside.