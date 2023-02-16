Regan to be crowned Cherry Blossom Princess Published 5:33 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Society of Virginia has named Longwood University sophomore Keara Regan as the 2023 Virginia Cherry Blossom Princess. Regan will represent the Commonwealth during the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.

“We are delighted that Keara will be representing Virginia in our nation’s capital for the National Conference of State Societies’ Cherry Blossom Princess Program. We were impressed with the demonstrated interest Keara conveyed in her essay, as well as the poise and maturity she showed during her interview,” said Society of Virginia President Pam O’Meara. “Not only is she a native Virginian and well-known to our membership, she and her extended family have been supporters of our society and the Cherry Blossom program for many years.”

Virginia’s Cherry Blossom Princess is chosen based on leadership, character, academic achievements and interest in social, civic, community and world affairs, as expressed in an essay and interview.

“Being selected as the Cherry Blossom Princess is a childhood dream come true,” Regan said. “I am so honored to have been chosen and am thrilled to be participating in such an amazing and historic program. Thank you so much to the Society of Virginia for this fantastic opportunity.”

More about Keara Regan

The 19-year-old Regan is currently majoring in political science at Longwood. A Dean’s List student, Keara is involved in several organizations leading and supporting community and academic activities including Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Student Educators for Active Leadership (SEAL), and Spirit of Virginia Airstream Club. She has had a lifetime of volunteerism, donating her time to support the elderly in nursing homes and the community with the Rockingham County Fair and Farmville FACES food pantry. Keara was also a competitive gymnast in high school as well as captain for the Godwin High School Marching Eagles Color Guard.

Keara is the daughter of Chris and Tina Regan of Rockingham and the granddaughter of Bernard and Gay Yancey of Elkton, and the late Eugene and Phyllis Regan. Keara’s ancestral history in Virginia dates back to the 1600s. Keara and her family have been involved with the Society of Virginia for many years. Her paternal grandmother, the late Phyllis Regan, loved the Cherry Blossom Festival. She was instrumental with the society for so many years and was recognized with having the annual crowning luncheon named in her honor. Keara’s first cousin, Dr. Jacki Regan, was Virginia’s 2013 Cherry Blossom Princess and Keara herself also served as a Junior Cherry Blossom Princess.