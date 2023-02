Piedmont Real Estate opens new location Published 12:49 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The Farmville Area Chamber this week celebrated Piedmont Real Estate moving to their new location at 302 E. 3rd St. in Farmville, with a ribbon cutting! Pictured here are, from left, Kerry Mossler, Kathleen Mahoney, Alecia Daves-Johnson, Wayne Ramsey, Andrew Payne, Cornell Mason, John Hardy, Terri Atkins Wilson and Anne Tyler Paulek.