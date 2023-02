Phyllis Lucille Cobbs Wright Published 10:53 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Phyllis Lucille Cobbs Wright, 73 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 23. Funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Internment was in the Sulphur Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Prospect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home served the family.