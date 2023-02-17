Phillip ‘Sonny’ Kent Hinkley Sr. Published 4:11 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Phillip “Sonny” Kent Hinkley Sr., 75, passed away with family in Warsaw, North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 12. He was born on July 14, 1947 to Dock and Willie Hinkley in Radford.

Sonny married Betty Newcomb on Aug. 6, 1966 and they were together for over 50 years. Sonny and Betty were adventurous at heart; they raised three children and traveled extensively throughout the United States. Sonny was a jack-of-all-trades; a small engine mechanic, a business owner, an RV salesman and he fixed anything he could get his hands on. You could always rely on Sonny as a husband, a father and a friend.

Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and his son, Phil Jr.

He leaves behind his children, Chad (Lucille) Hinkley and Andrea (Travis) McKee; his sisters, Becky (Rene) Scallan and Martha (Frank) Lyles; his grandchildren, Grey, Knight and Jade and his dog, Max.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home, Keysville, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb.17.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marble Hill Church, Meherrin.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is in charge of arrangements.