Olivia Hurt gave up her right to a trial. What happens next? Published 10:42 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

On Friday, Feb. 3, Cartersville resident Olivia Hurt was supposed to stand trial, accused of conspiracy to commit murder. Instead, she showed up in court a day earlier, giving up her right to a trial and issuing a plea instead.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to felony charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm on school property, eluding police and making a threat in writing. She also pled guilty to one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving, according to court records.

The switch was the latest shift in an odd case also involving a Meherrin man and death threats made to two students at Appomattox County High.

“Both yu gon die tomorrow”. That’s what prosecutors say Hurt wrote to the two students on March 27, 2022. “You’re fit to die because I’m tired of your BS,” she allegedly added.

Both Hurt and 21-year-old Mitariq Green had been in an Instagram chat with the two teenagers, one that started on March 26 and continued a day later.

At some point, the conversation took a turn. At or around that time, Hurt and Green had been dating. According to court records, it appeared Hurt believed one of the high schoolers was trying to flirt with and possibly “steal” Green. That’s when the threats started.

“She said she was going to kill (one of) the juvenile(s), ” Appomattox County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said. “[Hurt] says that over and over again [in the chat].”

Things didn’t improve after the four stopped talking. On March 28, 2022, the high schooler received a message, threatening her again. The student, who was at Appomattox County High at the time, reported the threat. She identified Olivia Hurt as the person who threatened her. According to court records, the student said Hurt threatened to shoot her, saying she was on the way to the school that day to do so.

“She was threatening the high schooler over Mr. Green,” Scott said.

Olivia Hurt arrested after pursuit

The school resource officer was notified and called for backup, records show. The deputies then identified a 2007 Hyundai in the parking lot, which they said looked suspicious. They approached the vehicle, asking the driver to roll down the window. The records say the driver ignored their request, speeding off instead.

Deputies followed the vehicle, engaging in a chase that records say reached speeds of 115 mph at times, eventually crossing into Prince Edward County. After the driver lost control and crashed on Five Forks Road, both she and her passenger were taken into custody. The driver was later identified as Olivia Hurt and Mitariq Green named as the passenger in the backseat. According to Scott and court records, Hurt told the police at the time of her arrest, “she was going to do what she said she was going to do”.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun inside. They later discovered it had recently been reported stolen from Amelia County.

They also found ammunition for the gun. Both the gun and ammunition was in the backseat, where Green had been sitting. Green is a felon, with a malicious wounding conviction in Prince Edward County. As such, he can’t possess or handle any firearms.

Both Hurt and Green had originally been charged with receiving a stolen firearm, since the gun was taken from Amelia County. However, prosecutors dropped that charge as they couldn’t prove the two knew the weapon was stolen.

Green was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count each of felony possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possessing a gun on school property and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He pleaded guilty to those charged on Thursday, Jan. 26.

What happens next?

After Hurt pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to her charges, Scott and Hurt’s defense attorney Jordan Davies agreed to a sentence cap. That means while her sentencing hearing won’t take place until May 25, Hurt can’t receive a sentence of more than eight years. Green, meanwhile, will be sentenced March 28. He does not have a sentence cap agreement in place.