News Updates for Thursday, Feb. 16: Is a Wawa coming this year? Published 4:40 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

FARMVILLE – Just like the title says, a Wawa store and gas station could be coming to Prince Edward County in the near future. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the planning commission will hear a proposal for the operation, which would be placed at the corner of Farmville Road and Commerce Road. The store itself would be on the west side of Farmville Road, right next to the intersection.

North Chesterfield based Blackwood Capital is the company behind the Wawa request, proposing a 6,000-square foot store with eight gas pumps on the property.

“The proposed convenience store and fuel station will have approximately 50 employees,” the proposal states, “and (will) operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The convenience store offers convenience products and freshly prepared, made-to-order food and beverages.”

The hearing and discussion on the Wawa will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room of the Prince Edward County Courthouse. That’s located on the third floor of 111 N. South Street in Farmville.

Beyond Wawa, fiber is also coming

Fiber connections are coming to some Prince Edward County residents. Supervisors received that update during their Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting, learning that Kinex is making steady progress through the area.

Overall, Kinex Telecom Inc. is in the middle of a three-year project to bring broadband internet to Cumberland, Lunenburg and Prince Edward counties. This operation started in September 2022 and now, teams are working on both sides of US 460.

As of Wednesday, fiber had been laid and activated on Five Forks Road and Pinnock Road. If you live in the area, expect a notice to arrive soon, if it hasn’t already. The company said it sent out mailers to all families eligible for activation in the area, letting them know fiber is available. Since the project started, Kinex says 100 contracts have been signed in Cumberland, Lunenburg and Prince Edward counties.

Hampden-Sydney moves up

And we finish today on a positive note about Hampden-Sydney College. The Tigers keep moving up in the national rankings, climbing to #16 this week after their 82-77 win over Ferrum last Saturday. This marks the highest ranking for Hampden-Sydney since 2012 and the Tigers show no signs of slowing down.

Hampden-Sydney has won 10 straight games and 17 of its last 18. Currently, they stand 19-4 on the season, 13-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

The Tigers’ 19 overall wins, and the 13 conference wins, are the most under fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough since he took over prior to the 2019-20 season, and also the program’s highest win totals since 2012-13 when they finished 23-5. The Tigers made it to the NCAA Tournament that year.

The Tigers will conclude the regular season on the road at Washington and Lee University this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in Lexington.