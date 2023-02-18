Middle school boys clinch Southside championship Published 12:17 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

The Prince Edward Middle School Boy’s Basketball Team made school history Monday, Feb. 6, by winning their first Middle School Southside Championship against Mecklenburg Middle School. They won in overtime with a clutch three pointer from Jacob Holman and a clutch free throw and rebound from Ladarian Jones. Pictured are, from left, front row, Chris Tisdale, Damarrion Warren, Yorel Pride and Celeb Holman. Middle Row, Head Coach Vaughan, Alex Anderson, Coach Robertson, Coach G., Kevin Lee Jr. and Jamari Mitchell. Back row, Ladarian Jones, Kevin Groom, Ryan Gunn, Chase Marshall, Jaylin Biyd, Owen Wears, Zach Johnston, Jacob Holman, Curtis Patterson and Malachi Alford. Not pictured Coach Malik Dabney.