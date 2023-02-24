Mamie Rachel Bishop Published 4:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Mamie Rachel Bishop, 83 of Farmville, died at Centra Southside Hospital on Feb. 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvan Leonard and Luvania Leonard; her brothers, Carlton Leonard, Dewey Leonard, Alvin Leonard and Stanley Leonard; sisters, Minnie Ruth Leonard and Nancy Ann Philps.

She is survived by her children; David Michael Baker, Edwin Newton Baker, Chris Michael Bishop and Karen E. Atkins and grandchildren.

She loved the Lord and loved to sing. She worked as a CNA at Home Recovery in Farmville and was a beautician.

A visitation was held on Feb. 22, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Feb. 23, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home with interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.