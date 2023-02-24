Mamie Rachel Bishop

Published 4:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Staff Report

Mamie Rachel Bishop, 83 of Farmville, died at Centra Southside Hospital on Feb. 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvan Leonard and Luvania Leonard; her brothers, Carlton Leonard, Dewey Leonard, Alvin Leonard and Stanley Leonard; sisters, Minnie Ruth Leonard and Nancy Ann Philps. 

She is survived by her children; David Michael Baker, Edwin Newton Baker, Chris Michael Bishop and Karen E. Atkins and grandchildren.

She loved the Lord and loved to sing. She worked as a CNA at Home Recovery in Farmville and was a beautician.

A visitation was held on Feb. 22, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Feb. 23, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home with interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens. 

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.

