Lorene Wilkerson Brown Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Lorene Wilkerson Brown, 93 of Appomattox, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Rev. Tearle Preston Brown.

Born on Dec. 12, 1929, in Buckingham County, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Nicholas Wilkerson and Annie Southall Wilkerson. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where she continued to be active until her death.

She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Sanders of San Antonio, Texas, Nancy Supinger of Lynchburg and Doren Culler and husband, Rob of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Barbara Lamot and husband, Ricky, Nicholas Cutright and Kathryn Cutright Imperato; five great-grandchildren, Kaleb Leary, Preston Lamot, Haley Lamot, Wynter and Nora Cutright; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Herbert Wilkerson, and two sisters, Mable Phaup and Frances Young Simanske.

A funeral service was conducted at Liberty Baptist Church at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, by Rev. Rusty Small, Rev. Rick Caldwell and Rev. Steve Allsbrook. Interment followed at the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, Sheppards. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until time of service in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.