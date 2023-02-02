Letter to the Editor: ‘Why I support Tom Garrett’ Published 5:31 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Dear Editor,

To my fellow Republicans who live in the 56th House District! I am proud to announce that I am endorsing, supporting and plan to cast my vote for Tom Garrett to be our next Delegate in the upcoming Convention on May 20th at Cumberland High School! Tom is a proven conservative with an excellent voting record in both the Virginia State Senate and the United States House of Representatives that speaks for itself, as Tom would say “well done is better than well said” and he is right we need leaders who do the walk on what they talk and Tom is the candidate that does the walk! When Tom says he is pro life, pro 2nd Amendment, pro 1st Amendment, supports lowering taxes, and will do what is best for our children be assured that he will do that which he supports and what he says! Tom is a doer and that’s who we need to send to Richmond to represent us! If your a Republican I encourage you to sign up to be a delegate in the upcoming convention and to give Tom your support and vote!

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring