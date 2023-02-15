Letter to the Editor: Let’s not make this about politics Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am responding to Sen. Frank Ruff’s concern that capping prescription prices will “damage innovation” by the pharmaceutical industry.

May I bring attention to that lucrative industry which has brought us the opioid crisis our country and its people are currently struggling with. How much has that cost us in terms of human loss and rise in crime?

In Sen. Ruff’s State House, Virginia District 15, 11.3% (depending on the source) live below the poverty line. Wonder how they feel about prescription costs that prevent them from getting the medical care they need?

Could we not make this about politics and view it as a humanitarian effort? Just a thought.

Katherine Brooks

Curdsville