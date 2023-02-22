Jerry L. Miller Sr. Published 8:05 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Jerry L. Miller Sr., 70, died Friday, Jan. 27, in Chesterfield County. He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Miller Sr. and his mother, Ruth D. Miller.

He is survived by his daughter, Krystalle L. Miller and her children, Joseph (Jo) and Estela; his son, Jerry L. Miller (Jay Jr.) and his daughter, Helena; his sister, Patsy Miller Black; his niece and her husband Kirsten (Missy) Black and Donald T. Banes and his great-niece, Abigail N. Blaha. He is also survived by his special friends, Mike and Gina Flanagan.

Jerry graduated from Randolph-Henry High School and was a truck driver by trade, hauling gas, diesel and jet fuel. His last job was with Jenkins Fuel Oils. He had a million mile safety award and loved his job especially if he was driving a Mack.

He loved his family, beach music, drag racing, 4-wheeling, reading and conversation with friends and anyone he met. He specifically loved dogs and cats, especially his cat named Tinkerbell.

He was cremated and will be laid to rest in the family plot in Bristol, Tennessee, beside his father at a later date.