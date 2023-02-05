January Employee of the Month announced

Published 10:35 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Employee of the Month
Pictured are, from left, front row, Board Chair Llew Gilliam; Amy Bryant; Treasurer Donna Nunnally; County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley. Second row, Supervisors David Emert, Jerry Townsend, Cannon Watson and Bill Jenkins. Third row, Supervisor Harrison Jones; Vice Chair Pattie Cooper-Jones; and Supervisor Odessa Pride, Ed.D.

Amy Bryant, a deputy treasurer in the Prince Edward County Treasurer’s Office, has been named as the county’s Employee of the Month for January 2023. The award was presented to Bryant by Board Chair Llew Gilliam and County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley, at the January meeting of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

During the presentation, an excerpt of Bryant’s nomination submitted by Treasurer Donna Nunnally was shared with the Board. 

“Amy has gone above and beyond to get things done for tax season,” it stated. “She also provided assistance to the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. She is an asset to the Treasurer’s Office and I am blessed to have her as part of the team.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.

More News

The Word: Temples in the Old Testament

Buckingham Chamber

Buckingham Chamber honors award winners

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Sorority elects new officers for 2023

Dunnington Mansion

Let’s take a walk through Dunnington Mansion

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections