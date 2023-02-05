January Employee of the Month announced Published 10:35 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Amy Bryant, a deputy treasurer in the Prince Edward County Treasurer’s Office, has been named as the county’s Employee of the Month for January 2023. The award was presented to Bryant by Board Chair Llew Gilliam and County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley, at the January meeting of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

During the presentation, an excerpt of Bryant’s nomination submitted by Treasurer Donna Nunnally was shared with the Board.

“Amy has gone above and beyond to get things done for tax season,” it stated. “She also provided assistance to the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. She is an asset to the Treasurer’s Office and I am blessed to have her as part of the team.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.