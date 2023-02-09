Husband and wife celebrate finishing school together Published 8:39 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Jaleesa Johnson, daughter of Jeraldine Seay and James Trent of Cumberland, attended high school at Cumberland High School, graduating with honors in 2008. Jaleesa continued her education at Virginia State University and obtained her bachelor’s degree majoring in psychology and became a therapeutic day treatment counselor in Charlotte County and Cumberland middle/high school.

Jaleesa and her family became residents of Prince Edward County in 2021. Jaleesa and her husband Stephon Johnson, son of Joyce Paige and Vincent Johnson, natives of Prince Edward County, both attended Walden University at the same time, graduating together. Jaleesa obtained her Masters degree in school counseling and Stephon obtained his Bachelors degree in criminal justice, graduating with honors.