Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of Feb. 3 Published 12:48 am Friday, February 3, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 2

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host psychedelic/funk band Nice Couch on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 3

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musician Rick Hollowell on Friday, Feb. 3, with the music beginning at 6 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Jared Stout Band on Friday, Feb. 3, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 4

COMMUNITY VALENTINE’S BRUNCH — New Store Baptist Church in Buckingham County will hold a free Community Valentine’s Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event will be held at the Prince Edward Elks Lodge, located at 636 S. Main St. in Farmville from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a Christian concert for single or unmarried residents, widows and widowers of any age, with the Royal Supremes Gospel Singers performing. Attendees are asked to dress to impress, including wearing a face mask. There will be food, activities, a picture booth and joyful fellowship to express God’s love. The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted. An RSVP is required, which you can do by calling or texting (434) 981-1849.

CIVIL WAR SEMINAR — Longwood University will hold a free Civil War seminar called “Old Battlefields, New Parks” on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be held at Longwood’s Jarman Auditorium, located at 201 High Street in Farmville. Five historians will speak about a number of Civil War battles, including Big Bethel, Cedar Mountain, Brandy Station and the engagement at Cumberland Church. They will also talk about General Robert E. Lee’s journey home from Appomattox.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host bluegrass group Cook County Bluegrass on Saturday, Feb. 4, with the music beginning at 6 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Tyler Dick Band on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 5

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Midway will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Irma T. Watson on Sunday, Feb. 5, during the 11 a.m. service. The guest speaker will be Rev. Cetric Gayles, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church. The church’s choir will also attend, with dinner served after the message. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 6

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEETING — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will take place in the Cumberland County Public Library meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

FEBRUARY 7

HEART OF VIRGINIA BEEKEEPERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Keith White of Honey and the Hive Beekeeping Supplies will present a program on Swarm Bait Traps. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome to come. For more formation, call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433.

FEBRUARY 8

LONGWOOD MUSICAL RECITAL — The Longwood University Department of Music will present a recital by Lauretta Werner on violin and Lisa Kinzer on piano Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m., featuring works by Arvo Part, Missy Mazzoli, Gabriel Faure and Florence Price. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of the Wygal Music Building on campus.

FEBRUARY 9

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host blues/rock band Cougar Beatrice on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 11

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILDING WORKSHOP — A joint project between several groups will help you learn box building skills, while also giving some birds a place to nest. On Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., Bear Creek Lake State Park will host a box building workshop. Now is the time of year that the Eastern Bluebird begins to nest, and you can help by providing them a home to raise a family. This annual family event is co-sponsored by the Central Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists, Bear Creek Lake State Park and Cumberland Virginia Cooperative Extension. Naturalist members will be on hand with cedar box kits for you to assemble. There are a limited number of kits available and couples/families may reserve a maximum of two kits by pre-registering with JoAnn Jones at joajonz1@gmail.com, or by calling (434) 547-9180. A donation of $15 per kit is suggested. Light refreshments will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, February 18.

VALENTINE’S DAY WORKSHOP — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will hold a Valentine’s Day workshop, dealing with relationships and intimacy on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event begins at 3 p.m. Attendees will learn about appropriate dating and dating with a purpose.

FEBRUARY 14

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeeping for Beginners School will take place Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. It will run each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The school consists of four non-consecutive Tuesday classes, plus a field day, with the date for that to be determined. The cost to attend is $50 and includes all classes, field day and one book. The event is presented by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. For more information or to register, text Tommy Nelson at (434) 547-4225 or email at tommyanelson@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 15-19

LONGWOOD THEATRE PRODUCTION — Longwood University’s Theatre Department will produce Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart” in the CSTAC Main Stage Theatre Feb. 15-19. Performances are at 7 p.m. each day, except for Sunday, Feb. 19, which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and may be purchased at www.boxoffice@longwood.edu.

FEBRUARY 19

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SERVICE — High Bridge Baptist Church will hold a worship service with a focus on recognizing Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 19. The service begins at 10 a.m. and facemasks are required.

FEBRUARY 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its first meeting for 2023 on February 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station.

PANCAKE MEAL — Farmville United Methodist Church will have a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Meal on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the downstairs social hall, with proceeds going to benefit the August Mountain Medical Team of Friends of Barnabas, doing mission work in Honduras. The request is for a $5 donation per meal.

FEBRUARY 24

FLORAL DESIGN WORKSHOP — Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension will hold an advanced floral design workshop on Friday, Feb. 24. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Willoughby Event Farm, located at 128 Twin Bridges Road in Green Bay. Registration is $40, which includes lunch, the floral arrangement and educational sessions. RSVP by Feb. 14, which you can do by contacting Erin Small at erins96@vt.edu or (434) 392-4246.

FEBRUARY 25

SENIOR LUNCHEON — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, located at 2272 Evans Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold a senior luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

FEBRUARY 27

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATS MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Barbara Johns Community Library.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP — The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434) 607-1576 for more information.