Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of Feb. 23 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 23

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 24

FLORAL DESIGN WORKSHOP – Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension will hold an advanced floral design workshop on Friday, Feb. 24. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Willoughby Event Farm, located at 128 Twin Bridges Road in Green Bay. Registration is $40, which includes lunch, the floral arrangement and educational sessions. Please RSVP by Feb. 14, which you can do by contacting Erin Small at erins96@vt.edu or 434-392-4246.

MOAA LUNCHEON – The MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold their monthly 4th Friday self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, Feb. 24. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active and retired military officers are welcome, along with their spouses, widows and guests.

THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY — The Richmond Symphony will return to the Jarman Auditorium stage at Longwood University for a special Symphony Series performance featuring a mix of contemporary and classical works. The concert will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking for the concert is available in the Wheeler Lot on Griffin Boulevard. For more information about this concert, call the Longwood Department of Music at (434) 395-2504 or email music@longwood.edu.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Chaz Knapp on Friday, Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of To Kill a Mockingbird on Friday, Feb. 24. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FEBRUARY 25

CELEBRATION OF EDUCATION – The Mary E. Branch Heritage Center will hold a Black History Month celebration at Prince Edward County High on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with games, prizes and discussions about Black history.

BIRDING THE BATTLEFIELD – Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host Birding the Battlefield on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center. A bird-themed scavenger hunt, visitors will participate in a ranger-guided hike on one of the park’s newest trails, where they will search for items on the scavenger hunt, and spot as many birds as they can along the way. Prizes will be awarded afterward at the visitor center and participants are invited to make a natural bird feeder to take home. This event is free to the public and Sailor’s Creek is located at 6541 Sayler’s Creek Road in Rice.

SENIOR LUNCHEON – Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, located at 2272 Evans Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold a senior luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

BINGO FUNDRAISER – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a bingo fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Piedmont Habitat for Humanity.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENT – The Prince Edward County branch of the NAACP will celebrate Black History Month with an event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations, located at 1358 Sheppards Road in Farmville. Rev. J. Samuel Williams will be the main speaker, with music by the Royal Supreme Gospel Singers.

LONGWOOD MEN’S BASKETBALL – The Longwood men’s basketball team will host UNC Asheville on Saturday, Feb. 25, with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. This is a special game, as it will be the final one played in Willet Hall and is the final home game of the regular season. The 19-9 Lancers are competing for a higher seed in the upcoming Big South Conference tournament.

PANCAKE SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a pancake supper on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the village of Prospect. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, apples and a drink. The cost is a donation at the door. You can eat in or take food to go.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Elliott Johnson on Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 26

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, Feb. 26 service. Minister Shandell Howell will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION – Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, will hold its annual Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Clark. There will be a soul food meal served afterward.

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS – College Church at Hampden Sydney will hold a Minute for Missions presentation during their Sunday, Feb. 26 worship service. The event will take place as part of the 11 a.m. service led by Pastor Keith Leach and feature Pam DeCamp as guest speaker. DeCamp will discuss the Virginia Legal Aid Society’s work to provide legal counsel in civil court cases for those who cannot afford it.

FEBRUARY 27

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATS MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Barbara Johns Community Library. The guest speaker will be Dr. Larissa Smith, who will talk about “Farmville’s first Black elected leaders during Reconstruction.”

FEBRUARY 28

SOIL AND WATER MEETING – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. This will happen in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public is invited to attend.

MARCH 1

LENTEN PRAYER TIME – Farmville Baptist Church, located at 132 N. Main St. in Farmville, will hold a Lenten Prayer Time on Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m.

MARCH 2

BIRD CLUB MEETING – The Margaret Watson Bird Club will meet on Thursday, March 2 at the Farmville Presbyterian Church. That’s located at 200 West Third Street in Farmville. Light refreshments start at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Kevin Heffernan will be the speaker, discussing “Invasive Plants with Wings: How Native and Nonnative Birds Assist the Spread of Invasive Plants”.

MARCH 4

CELEBRATE READING PARTY – Children are invited to celebrate reading at a Dr. Suess Birthday Party on Saturday, March 4. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pamplin Depot Freight Room, located at 115 Main Street in Pamplin. There will be Dr. Suess themed activities, crafts, games and refreshments.

MARCH 6

POTLUCK DINNER – The Curdsville Community Center will hold its monthly potluck dinner on Monday, March 6. The event begins at 5 p.m., with a theme of “Share Your Hobby”. Everyone is encouraged to bring example of their hobby, be it knitting, photography, sewing, carving or anything else. Setup will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The community center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15. People are asked to bring a covered dish for the meal.

MARCH 7

APPOMATTOX RIVER BOARD – The Friends of the Appomattox River Board will meet on Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Farmville public library meeting room.

MARCH 8

LENTEN PRAYER TIME – Farmville Baptist Church, located at 132 N. Main St. in Farmville, will hold a Lenten Prayer Time on Wednesday, March 8 from noon to 1 p.m.

MARCH 26

VIRGINIA ROCKS EXPLORATION – The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park and Arks for Parks will host an exploration of the rocks and minerals of Virginia on Sunday, March 26, with the event running from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be held in the day use area of the park and will include a presentation by retired state geologist David Spears, along with hands-on activities to help identify rocks, minerals and gems.

APRIL 5-7

REVIVAL – Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 7. On Wednesday, Rev. Freeman from Old Green Creek Church will deliver the message. On Thursday, the preacher will be Pastor Chris from Liberty Christian and on Friday, the 7 Last Words of Christ will be presented by students from the Green Bay Extension of Faith International Bible College. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night.

APRIL 22

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER – The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This will be held at the Masonic Lodge parking lot at 1470 Anderson Highway. Costs will be $8 for a quarter chicken or two quarters for $12. A meal will cost $12, including a quarter chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese or two meals for $20. Call 804-912-5786 for more information.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.