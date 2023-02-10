Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of Feb. 10 Published 2:27 am Friday, February 10, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 9

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host blues/rock band Cougar Beatrice on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 10

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musician Carter Freeman on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 11

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILDING WORKSHOP – A joint project between several groups will help you learn box building skills, while also giving some birds a place to nest. On Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., Bear Creek Lake State Park will host a box building workshop. This annual family event is co-sponsored by the Central Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists, Bear Creek Lake State Park and Cumberland Virginia Cooperative Extension. Naturalist members will be on hand with cedar box kits for you to assemble. There are a limited number of kits available and couples/families may reserve a maximum of two kits by pre-registering with JoAnn Jones at joajonz1@gmail.com, or by calling 434-547-9180. A donation of $15 per kit is suggested.

VALENTINE’S DAY WORKSHOP – Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will hold a Valentine’s Day workshop, dealing with relationships and intimacy on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event begins at 3 p.m. Attendees will learn about appropriate dating and dating with a purpose.

FEBRUARY 12

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, Feb. 12 service. Minister Shandell Howell will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING – The Cumberland County Landfill Alert group will hold a townhall meeting on Sunday, Feb. 12. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. For more information, call 804-308-5748.

FEBRUARY 13

PUD COMMUNITY INFORMATION SESSION – The Town of Farmville will hold a community information session on Monday, Feb. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. The event, which will be held at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, will be to discuss the proposed planned unit development ordinance being considered by the town.

FEBRUARY 14

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS – The Heart of Virginia Beekeeping for Beginners School will take place Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. It will run each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The school consists of four non-consecutive Tuesday classes, plus a field day, with the date for that to be determined. The cost to attend is $50 and includes all classes, field day and one book. The event is presented by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. For more information or to register, text Tommy Nelson at 434-547-4225 or email at tommyanelson@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 15-19

LONGWOOD THEATRE PRODUCTION – Longwood University’s Theatre Department will produce Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart” in the CSTAC Main Stage Theatre Feb. 15-19. Performances are at 7 p.m. each day, except for Sunday, Feb. 19, which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and may be purchased at www.boxoffice@longwood.edu.

FEBRUARY 18

MOOSE LODGE DANCE – Farmville Moose Lodge #968 will hold a Valentine’s Day Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will feature The Shooters Band and run from 9 p.m. to midnight. The cost to attend is $10 per person, and only those 21 and older are allowed in.

FEBRUARY 19

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SERVICE –High Bridge Baptist Church will hold a worship service with a focus on recognizing Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 19. The service begins at 10 a.m. and facemasks are required.

FEBRUARY 20

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward County branch of the NAACP will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, beginning at 6 p.m. The focus will be on discussing mental health, with Dr. Melba Moore, executive director of Crossroads, serving as the main speaker.

FEBRUARY 21

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE – St. John’s Luthern Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will host a Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The drive will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, with only prescheduled appointments allowed.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its first meeting for 2023 on February 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station.

PANCAKE DINNER – Farmville United Methodist Church will have a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the downstairs social hall, with proceeds going to benefit the August Mountain Medical Team of Friends of Barnabas, doing mission work in Honduras. The request is for a donation per meal of any size.

FEBRUARY 24

FLORAL DESIGN WORKSHOP – Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension will hold an advanced floral design workshop on Friday, Feb. 24. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Willoughby Event Farm, located at 128 Twin Bridges Road in Green Bay. Registration is $40, which includes lunch, the floral arrangement and educational sessions. Please RSVP by Feb. 14, which you can do by contacting Erin Small at erins96@vt.edu or 434-392-4246.

THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY — The Richmond Symphony will return to the Jarman Auditorium stage at Longwood University for a special Symphony Series performance featuring a mix of contemporary and classical works. The concert will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking for the concert is available in the Wheeler Lot on Griffin Boulevard. For more information about this concert, call the Longwood Department of Music at (434) 395-2504 or email music@longwood.edu.

FEBRUARY 25

SENIOR LUNCHEON – Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, located at 2272 Evans Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold a senior luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENT – The Prince Edward County branch of the NAACP will celebrate Black History Month with an event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations, located at 1358 Sheppards Road in Farmville. Rev. J. Samuel Williams will be the main speaker, with music by the Royal Supreme Gospel Singers.

FEBRUARY 26

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, Feb. 26 service. Minister Shandell Howell will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION – Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, will hold its annual Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Clark. There will be a soul food meal served afterward.

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS – College Church at Hampden Sydney will hold a Minute for Missions presentation during their Sunday, Feb. 26 worship service. The event will take place as part of the 11 a.m. service led by Pastor Keith Leach and feature Pam DeCamp as guest speaker. DeCamp will discuss the Virginia Legal Aid Society’s work to provide legal counsel in civil court cases for those who cannot afford it.

FEBRUARY 27

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATS MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Barbara Johns Community Library.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.