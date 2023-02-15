Grover Cleveland ‘Cleve’ Faulkner Published 9:20 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Grover Cleveland “Cleve” Faulkner, 96 of Richmond, passed away Feb. 6. Cleve was born on Jan. 12, 1927 in Lunenburg County to Grover Cleveland Sr. and Hellen G. Faulkner.

Cleve leaves to cherish his memory and rejoice in his victory, his son, Kennie Faulkner; daughter, Marilyn Bowman; stepdaughters, Clarissa Vaughan (Dennis), Donna Cook, Nancy Cook and Diana Cook; granddaughter, Ayanna Faulkner; step grandchildren, Taylor Reed (Karina), Atwon Cook, Jonathon Cook and Latoria Vaughan; a host of step great-grandchildren; sister, Meredith Edmonds; sister in law, Ruth Wilson and a host of many nieces, nephews and family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Keysville with interment in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome. com.

Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Charlotte Court House.