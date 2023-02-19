Girls Middle School Basketball make it two in a row Published 5:29 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

On Monday, Feb. 6 the Prince Edward Middle School girl’s basketball team won their second championship by beating the ladies of Powhatan. Being led by their four returning stars from last season, Mar’liah Watson, Kayma Killebrew, Kala Barksdale and Kesuanna Peaks. The team is now 30 – 0. Outstanding work from these ladies. Pictured are, from left, front row, Lauren Johnson, Jada Watkins, Kamya Killebrew, Makayla Evans, Breasia Palmer and Kimaya Fowlkes. Middle Row, Mar’liah Watson, Soriah Thompson, Coach John Robertson, Coach Shaquinta Scott and Keshaunna Peaks. Back Row, Kaylen Necker, Kyla Barksdale, Coach Nicole Wahrman, Alasia Monroe and Asionna Miller.