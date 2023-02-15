George Ashley Grigg Published 9:25 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

George Ashley Grigg, 87 of Dillwyn, passed away on Feb. 9.

George “Sam” proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for Solite Corporation for over 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy H. Grigg; also left to cherish his memory is his son, Kyle M. Grigg; a “Special Grandson” Nicholas Grigg; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a visitation on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 – 3 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1832 Early Settlers Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23235.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.