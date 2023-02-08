Garden Club held gift exchange Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

At the December meeting of The Cumberland Garden Club, the group met at member Nancy Coxon’s home for their annual Christmas luncheon and gift exchange. The following ladies were able to take part in this event. They include, Claire Landis, Barbara Daniels, Pat Adams, Elaine Myers, Janet Powers, Nancy Coxon, Helen Meinhard, Debbie Boutilier, Nell Spain and (not pictured, President Mary Ann Emery). If you are interested in joining The Cumberland Garden Club, the group meets the last Tuesday of the month at the Cumberland Public Library at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join.