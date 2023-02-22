Frances Ferguson Clark Published 8:01 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Frances Ferguson Clark, 94 of Keysville, entered heavenly glory on Feb. 19. Born Sept. 16, 1928 to Walker Douglas and Cecil Shotwell Ferguson, Frances was raised in Halifax County and was destined to be a teacher. A proud graduate of Radford College, she taught many subjects and grade levels with her days teaching Home Economics at Randolph-Henry High School being her most enjoyable. After earning her master’s degree from Longwood College as a reading specialist, she later retired and continued to tutor young and adult students as well as teaching Sunday school. Frances was a founding member of the Farmville chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority. She enjoyed keeping in touch and crossing paths with her former students and their parents throughout her life.

Married for 68 years to her high school sweetheart, Garland Clark, she was a wonderful mother to three loving children, Dale Clark and his wife, Karen, of Chester, Ed Clark and his wife, Teresa, of Peachtree City, Georgia and Faith Clark Greenwood and her husband, Thompson, of Midlothian. Joy and pride were always evident for her six grandchildren – Morgan Clark Combs (Alan), Grayson Greenwood (Lauren), Casey Clark (Alice Ann), Nicki Clark, Logan Greenwood Guerrero (Elisa), and Collin Clark (Alex) and 10 great-grandchildren – Mary Alex, Laurel and Walker Combs, Garland and Codori Clark, Melina Greenwood and Evan, Ethan, Ellyn and Enna Guerrero. The oldest of six siblings, she is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Guthrie and Carolyn Francis of Halifax County and brother, Barry Ferguson of Lynchburg.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2019 and earlier by two brothers, Pete and Lowell Ferguson.

There are givers and takers in this world. Frances was a generous and cheerful giver her whole life whether to her family, friends or those she never met. Many bountiful meals and delightful conversations were shared around her table or delivered to those in need, teaching her children to show people you care by feeding them and their souls. Fond of the Samaritan’s Purse Childrens’ Ministry, she enjoyed shopping and packing boxes for many years, including this past Christmas. She was a supporter of local Red Cross Blood Drives, donating 18 gallons of blood to help others.

A funeral service will be held at Ash Camp Baptist Church in Keysville where she and Garland were active and supportive members, on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family will be between 10-11:00 a.m. with a reception to be held following the service, both in the lower level fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made to Ash Camp Baptist Church, Patrick Henry Family Services or the charity of your choice.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is in charge of arrangements.