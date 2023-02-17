Florence Moss Grigg Published 5:11 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Florence Moss Grigg, 85 of Dillwyn, passed away on Feb. 14. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Nicholas Grigg Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, E. N. Grigg, III (Sharon) and Terrell Grigg (Linda); grandchildren, Lynn and Nicholas; one great-grandchild; brother, Gordon Moss (Nellie) and sister, Barbara Grigg.

Graveside funeral was held Feb. 16, at the Dillwyn Town Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Helping Hands.