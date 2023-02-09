FLIPP opens in Dillwyn

Published 12:48 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Report

FLIPP

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the ribbon cutting and opening of FLIPP Inc. Located on Oak Street in Dillwyn, FLIPP’s website says it exists to create an inclusive workforce, reduce employment barriers for formerly incarcerated individuals, transitioning veterans, women, and to empower low-income communities through its Cutting Edge Basic Re-Entry Academic (CEBRA) and Business Inclusion & Diversity Programs (BID). Pictured are, from left, Robert Jordan, Akhenaton Mikell, Mary Jordan, Courtney Polk, Raye Elliott, Kathy Garstang, Vada Cruse, A.J. McDonald, Dillwyn Mayor Linda Venable Page, Marie Slagle, Jenny Biche, Ruth Lyle, Eddie Slagle, Sandra Moss and Bro. Max Watner.

More News

Pizza Hut

News Updates for Friday, Feb. 10: Why was Pizza Hut evacuated?

We Are Not The Met

‘We Are Not The Met’ gala shines spotlight on Farmville nonprofit

Herald Church and Community Calendar

Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of Feb. 10

Regional construction company promotes Bender

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections