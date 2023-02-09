FLIPP opens in Dillwyn Published 12:48 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the ribbon cutting and opening of FLIPP Inc. Located on Oak Street in Dillwyn, FLIPP’s website says it exists to create an inclusive workforce, reduce employment barriers for formerly incarcerated individuals, transitioning veterans, women, and to empower low-income communities through its Cutting Edge Basic Re-Entry Academic (CEBRA) and Business Inclusion & Diversity Programs (BID). Pictured are, from left, Robert Jordan, Akhenaton Mikell, Mary Jordan, Courtney Polk, Raye Elliott, Kathy Garstang, Vada Cruse, A.J. McDonald, Dillwyn Mayor Linda Venable Page, Marie Slagle, Jenny Biche, Ruth Lyle, Eddie Slagle, Sandra Moss and Bro. Max Watner.