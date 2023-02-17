Farmville VFW recognizes ‘Post Patriarch’ Published 6:46 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Farmville VFW Post 7059 took time at a recent meeting to recognize a ‘Post Patriarch’, Joe Baldwin of Farmville. A retired Naval veteran, Baldwin served in WWII and was present in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered. He was still an active-duty member during Korea and Vietnam. He has been a member of the Thomas Hardy Graham Post 7059 in Farmville for 50 years. During his tenure in Post 7059, Joe has served as Quartermaster, Post Commander and is currently Judge Advocate. Pictured here, presenting Joe with the plaque is current Commander Dean Lord. Past Commanders standing for the presentation pictured from left to right are current Quartermaster Fred Hill, Earl Swink and Mike Perutelli.