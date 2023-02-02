Farmville Recreation focuses on Health and Wellness Published 5:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

On Saturday, Jan. 14, The Town of Farmville Recreation Department partnered with the Fit Academy to hold a Health and Wellness seminar. Fit Academy, located at 2202 W. Third St., got things started with a workout segment with a live DJ, Derek Robertson. The group also facilitated a warmup and boot camp demonstration with participants.

The second half of the event included an informational session. The Fit Academy shared their experiences with physical fitness and wellness. The informational session included guest speakers from No Label, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Diabetes Prevention Program and the Medical Reserve Corps from the Virginia Department of Health. Health information was also provided by Cumberland County Extension Office and Holistic Therapeutic Services. Participants learned about general wellness, physical activity, and mental health.

The recreation department plans to hold another Health and Wellness seminar in the future, along with the Get Loud Mentorship program, the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt and more events. Do you have questions? Contact The Town of Farmville Parks and Recreation Department: 124 South Street, Farmville, VA 23901, (434) 392-1125, twoodson@farmvilleva.com.