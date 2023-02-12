Farmville Chamber delivers award

Published 8:40 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Chamber delivers award

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce recently handed out a new award. The group recognized the Andy Taylor Center at Longwood University as its first ever Member of the Month. As part of the recognition, the Chamber staff wrote that “having the Andy Taylor Center in the heart of town is a wonderful addition to the Farmville community.” Pictured here, from left, are Jordan Miles, Anne Tyler Paulek, Danielle Hennesse, Jen Cox, Sinclair Brydon, Joy Stump and Emily Davidson.

