Elizabeth ‘Bettie Carol’ Keller Jones Published 8:15 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Elizabeth “Bettie Carol” Keller Jones, 78, passed Thursday, Feb. 16. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stanton Jones Jr.; father, Morris C. Keller Sr.; mother, Martha Adams Keller; sister, Dorothy M. Keller; brother, Morris C. Keller, Jr. (Kippy) and wife, Beth.

She is survived by her sons, Mark C. Jones with his children, Tyler and Caylin of Roanoke and Adam P. Jones (Jason) of Richmond; her brother, James F. Keller (Patricia) of Cumberlan and nieces, Jordan Ralston (Bennie) and Madison Lewis (Sean “Porkchop”).

Bettie graduated from Pfeiffer College in 1966, where she met her husband Jim. They loved each other deeply and truly and were happily married for 38 years before his passing. She was a devoted member of St. Luke’s UMC, where she spent years with the preschool program, Mothers Morning Out (MMO). She loved being a teacher, and decades of children benefitted from her kindness, patience and laughter.

Visitation was held at Bennett and Barden Funeral home in Powhatan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 – 8:00 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday at Hatcher Church Cemetery in Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, askccf.org or Make-A-Wish, wish.org.