Death Notices: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Napoleon Gough, 80 of Dillwyn, passed away Feb. 14. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m., at Morning Valley Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Emanuel Hill, 88 of Appomattox, passed away Feb. 10. Funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m., at First Rock Baptist Church, Propsect. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Demita Na’Shay Chambers-Jones, 40 of Pamplin, passed away Feb. 5. Funeral service was held on Feb. 16, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment was in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Gene R. Redd, 62 of Burkeville, passed away Feb. 15. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel, Farmville. Interment will be in the Star Hope Cemetery, Rice. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Odessa Haskins, 89 of Rice, passed away Feb. 19. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., at High Rock Baptist Church, Rice. Interment was in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment served the family.