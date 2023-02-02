Darin Eugene Justus Published 4:17 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Darin Eugene Justus, 56 of Cumberland, passed Jan. 27. He was born Feb. 1, 1966, a son of Phyllis Ballowe Justus and the late Richard M. “Buddy” Justus.

Darin had a heart for helping others, no matter what someone needed he was there for them. Darin was a faithful member of St. Andrews Baptist Church in Dillwyn.

Darin was an operating engineer with the IUOE Local #77.

In addition to his mother, Darin is survived by two brothers, Ricky S. Justus and his wife, Becky of Brodnax and Kevin C. Justus and his wife, Laurie of Bristol; one niece, five nephews, six great nieces, six great nephews and two great, great nephews.

A graveside funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m., in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family received friends on Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.