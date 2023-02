Curtis Gustavious Bolden Published 9:53 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Curtis Gustavious Bolden, 60 of Farmville, passed away Jan. 25. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m., at Zion Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.