Cumberland School Board members meet the staff

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Cumberland County Public Schools

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following staff members were presented to Board members at the January 2023, meeting: Carrie Saxtan, left, Early Childhood Special Education teacher at Cumberland Elementary School. They also met Lorri Morgan, right, Teaching and Learning Facilitator for Cumberland Middle School and Morgan Smith, not pictured, Carpentry teacher for Cumberland High School.

