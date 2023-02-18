Cumberland County Property Transfers for August 2022 Published 5:24 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of August. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Howard I Melton Jr. to Matthew C. Seay; et al, 18.43 AC, 79.19 AC, Parcels, Hamilton District. $585,000.

• William W. Sanderson; et ux to William Walker Sanderson Jr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to JCM III LLC, Parcel. $228,800.

• Spear Mountain Investments to Brock Properties, LLC, 1.98 AC, Randolph District. $20,200.

• Diane Taylor Garlick to American Battlefield Trust, Parcels, Randolph District. $192,000.

• Michael A. Vaughan; et ux to Michael A. Vaughan; et al. Deed Gift.

• Luke T. Fleischman; et al to Stonnell Holland LLC. Deed Gift.

• Luke T. Fleischman; et al to Southall LLC. Deed Gift.

• Robert Dale Pennington; et ux to Calvin Rudolph Johnston, 10.66 AC, Randolph District. $30,000.

• Matthew C. Seay; et al to James View LLC. Deed Gift.

• JCM III, L.L.C. to Altaffer Outfitters LLC, 112.7 AC. $295,000.

• BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Pearson Properties LLC: et al, 187 AC, Hamilton District. $371,400.

• John Harris; et ux to Mohammad A. Seerat, 21.05 AC, Hamilton District. $80,000.

• Robert V. Moroney Jr.; et ux to Richard C. Green Jr. Deed Gift.

• Clark Properties INC to Amber Joy Mills; et al, 2.5 AC, 2.5 AC, Lots, Madison District. $175,000.

• Jeffrey A. Gore to GCO Properties LLC. Deed Gift.

• John Trent Jr.; et als to Lionel Hubbard; et al, 2.22 AC, Hamilton District. $30,000.

• E&C LLC to John E. Trivett Jr., 34.894 AC, Madison District. $80,000.

• Jacob B. Hackett; et ux to Christopher A. Johnson; et ux, 2 AC, Lot, Hamilton District. $250,000.

• Daves Construction LLC to Amelias Home Construction , LLC. Deed Gift.

• Martin H. Dunivan to Timothy Tolley; et al, 2.071 AC, Madison District. $270,000.

• Walter B. McKay to Harold W. Collins Jr.; et ux, Lot, Town of Farmville. $10,000.

• Roy L. Robbins; et ux to Pepper Bros LLC, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $175,032.

• Jacob E. Milburn to Jacob A. Martin, Parcel, Hamilton District. $235,000.

• Carol B. Baldwin; et als to George Pace Jr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• JCM III LLC to Adam Lohr; et ux, 20 AC, Lot, Madison District. $65,000.

• Amelias Home Construction LLC to Matthew E. Peterson; et ux, 2.02 AC, Lot, Hamilton District. $320,000.

• Vuemont LLC to Alfredo Zuleta Reyes, 4.04 AC, Hamilton District. $170,000.

• Aaron J. Mays; et ux to Hector Rene Leal Aranda, Lot, Madison District. $246,000.

• Savanna Schumacher Ward to Angela Zimmerman, 3.79 AC, Randolph District. $209,950.

• Cheryl Yvette Gaiter to Cheryl Boswell. Deed Gift.

• Nancy Kendall Midkiff to Paul Burton Layman; et al. Deed Gift.

• Jane Taylor Warner to Jane Taylor Warner; et al. Deed Gift.

• Sandra E. Shiflett to Trices Lake INC, Lot, Hamilton District. $.00.

• BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Pearson Properties, LLC, et al, 164 AC, Madison District. $354,500.

• Trices Lake INC to Theodore H. Wells; IV; et al, Lot, Hamilton District. $.00.

• Maggie Schrock to Jared Shrock, 10 AC, Madison District. $130,000.

• Richard L. Bucher to JCurrier LLC, 1.308 AC, Parcel, Madison District. $120,000.

• Timbercreek Building and Design to Nine 14 Properties. Deed Gift.

• Ella Cassandra Baker; et ux to Craig R. Brook; Referred As; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Richard O. Carden to Skinquarter Propeties, LTD, 5.128 AC, Lot, Madison District. $39,950.

• Douglas F. Bennett; Trustee to Mark S. Edens; et ux. 166.04, Madison District. $361,303.04.

• Audrey N. Mullins to Audrey Mullins Lacks, 5 AC, Lot. $190,000.

• Marvin Wayne Dixon to Douglas W. Lundberg, 3.546 AC, Madison District. $145,000.

• Howard Rondel Rumberg; Tr; et al to Sterling Investments, LLC, Lot, Randolph District. $60,000.

• Thomas V. Jones to John W. Williams. Deed Gift.

• Richard Cox; et ux to Mackenzie M. Kincaid, 2.069 AC, Parcel, Hamilton District. $86,010.

• Robert Wayne Lee to Peggy Hodges. Deed Gift.

• Gerald W. Thompson to Alvin H. Hammonds Jr., 1.754 AC, Hamilton District. $35,029.22.