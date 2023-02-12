CTE team advances to state championship Published 9:06 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Buckingham Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center hosted the SkillsUSA Virginia District 2 Welding Fabrication Contest. The Buckingham team of Javon Baker, Brandon Johnson and Jacob Palmore placed first, besting the fabrication team from the ACE Center at Virginia Randolph in Glen Allen. The teams designed, sketched and fabricated a shop quench tank that was judged by welding industry representatives, including Nate Coleman from ARC3 Farmville.

“Both teams of young men were awesome. They were engaged, determined and took a ton of pride in their work. All while having fun and being extremely respectful to their competition. It was fun to watch.” said Coleman following the competition. Baker, Johnson and Palmore will next compete at the SkillsUSA Virginia State Conference and Championships in Virginia Beach in April.