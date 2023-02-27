Courthouse, surrounding streets reopen after threat in Farmville Published 9:52 am Monday, February 27, 2023

FARMVILLE – As of 10:25 a.m., the Prince Edward County Courthouse and surrounding streets are open once again. No evidence was found of any type of device.

This comes after roads were blocked off and the courthouse complex was shut down earlier this morning, after a call came in. The Farmville Police Department confirmed that at around 8:45 a.m., a bomb threat was called into the courthouse complex.

As a result, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office closed the courthouse. The portions of Main Street and South Street near the courthouse were also blocked off and remained that way until the all clear signal was given. Local businesses also closed for part of the morning, including Wells Fargo Bank and other county operations, like the Health Department. All of those businesses and operations are back to a regular schedule, as of 10:30 a.m.

In the two hours between the bomb threat and all clear signal, the sheriff’s office and Farmville police went through the building, searching for anything that could be linked to the call.

Currently, it’s expected that Prince Edward County General District Courts will start hearing cases again around 1 p.m.