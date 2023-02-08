Circuit Court awarded grant to digitize records Published 11:03 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Prince Edward Circuit Court Clerk Lynnette Coe, a grant in the amount of $28,184 for the digitization of historical books dating back to 1754. They will also be made available to the public through the clerk’s online records management system.

“We’re extremely excited that we’ve been awarded this grant from the Circuit Court Records Preservation program and I know that our citizens, title examiners, real estate agents and attorneys will be excited to hear this news as well,” said Lynnette Coe. “These funds will be used to digitize the Grantor and Grantee index from 1754-1916, along with deed books 48 to 93, and be available to view on our Land Records Management System. We currently have the Grantor and Grantee indexes from 1916 on our Land Records Management System, along with images of our deed books beginning with book 94, so adding images and indexes dating back to 1754 will be a huge asset for those using our system.”

C. W. Warthen Inc. (CWW) was awarded this project and plans to begin Feb. 1. CWW, based just outside of Richmond, has served county governments throughout Virginia for over 70 years. In addition to specializing in permanent record digitization, CWW also provides record binders, record room furnishings, case binders and any other necessities for a county government office. “I have so much confidence in CWW” said Lynnette Coe. “They helped us with our first move of the clerk’s office in April, 1999, and again in March, 2020, when we relocated our office to the first floor of the courthouse. They handled the books which compile the history of our county with so much care, and I know they will show the same care while handling this project.”

The CCRP is a part of the Library of Virginia’s Local Records Services Branch. Funded through a $1.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.