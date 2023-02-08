Board recognizes Students of the Month

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Staff Report

Each month, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members at the January 2023 meeting:

• Allie Thurston, kindergartener at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Brisco and Lindsey Thurston of Cartersville.

• Isaac Sysko, sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Ben and Courtney Sysko of Farmville.

• Abigail Mills, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Amber Mills of Cumberland and Jason Mills.

More Education

SALSA Library Network kickoff held

Prince Edward

Prince Edward students are constantly absent. What’s the solution?

school budget

From the Editor’s Desk: There’s a lot of pointing & a lot of promising

Buckingham Raiders

Buckingham Raiders compete in Operation Bluestreak

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections