Blood drive set Published 9:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kirk Athletic Center located at 113 Athletic Center Drive, Farmville.

“Hampden-Sydney College’s Theta Chi is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Josh McCoy, Philanthropy Chair for Theta Chi. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code HSCTigers.