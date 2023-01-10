What triggered the power outages Monday in Rice? Published 5:27 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

RICE – Recently, residents of Prince Edward County have experienced numerous power outages in the previous month. Luckily, this most recent outage did not have as high of an impact as the others.

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 9, the residents in Rice experienced a short power outage. Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) lineman found a problem as one of the lines was in need of a quick repair.

Unfortunately, the SEC lineman could not safely fix this problem with the line still transmitting power. From 8:57 to 9:13 a.m. on Monday, the power was temporarily turned off and 182 residents were without electricity for a short period while the needed work took place.

“SEC never wants to see outages,” said Jennifer Wall, communication specialist with SEC. “In order to make our system as strong and reliable as possible, there are times when short outages are required.”

Rice, one of a few power outages

This is one of a few power outages that Prince Edward residents have faced recently. Moran faced outages in mid-December after the area was identified by SEC for a conductor upgrade. This was to ensure increased capacity to serve members’ increasing demands for electricity. Not too long after, Winter Storm Elliot rolled in just in time for the Christmas weekend and caused outages for over 18,000 SEC members from Friday, Dec. 23 until early Christmas morning.

“SEC works diligently to keep outages to a minimum,” said Wall. “All the while, we are dedicated to improving the reliability of our system for our member-owners.”

Fortunately for those affected by the Rice outage, the event did not leave these SEC members without power as long as the past events. According to Wall, hopefully, this repair will prevent a longer power outage in the near future.