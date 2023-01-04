Wealthy Johnson Snoddy Published 10:52 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Wealthy Johnson Snoddy, 88 of Wirtz, died Wednesday, Dec. 28.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie Floyd and Marguerite Nuckols Snoddy.

Surviving are her brother, Houston (Berta Mae) of Wirtz; nieces, Amanda Brewster of Huddleston and Alice Perdue of Wirtz; and nephew, Bennett Snoddy of Cornelius, North Carolina.

She attended Longwood College and Phillips Business School and had lived and worked in Lynchburg for over 60 years.

A graveside service was held Monday, Jan. 2, in the Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery in Gold Hill.

A memorial may be made to Buckingham Baptist Church, 24234 James Madison Highway, New Canton, VA 23123.

Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn is in charge of arrangements.