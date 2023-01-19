Walter Neil Shapiro Sr. Published 1:36 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Walter Neil Shapiro Sr., 85 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 16, son of the late Norman and Louise Shapiro.

Born in New Jersey, “Walt” and his family immigrated to Chesapeake. It is there he met and married his beloved wife (1954), Martha Sue (surviving). Together they raised 5 children, Deborah Sue (died 1958), Walter “Neil” Jr. (died 2008), Donald Eugene (died 2011), Timothy Dean (died 2012) and Paul Arthur (surviving).

Walt was a proud brother to Sarah, Juanita (died) and Norman Jr. (surviving).

In 1984, Walt and Martha relocated to Farmville, in the Sheppard’s area, where they currently reside.

Gifted with a great mechanical mind, Walt plied his trade as a well-respected general contractor in his community where he established many friendships.

Walt will also be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As per Walt’s wishes, his final arrangements will be held privately.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.