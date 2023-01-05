Virginia farmers will help set national policy Published 8:56 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show.

Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event, which will be held Jan. 6-11, 2023, in San Juan. This is the first time the national meeting has been held in Puerto Rico.

Delegates from Virginia are VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor, VFBF Vice President Scott Sink, Nate Aker of Wythe County, Bedford County Farm Bureau President Amy Johnson, Daniel Judkins of Surry County, Donnie Moore of Pittsylvania County, Hunter Richardson of King and Queen County, and Louisa County Farm Bureau President C.T. Thiemann.

The Virginia delegates will help craft AFBF policies for 2023 related to agriculture labor reform, trade agreements and farm bill revisions, and other priority issues.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation is known as the voice of agriculture, and it represents every state’s farmers’ interests in Congress each year,” noted VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “The organization is able to do that because of the participation from state representatives during the annual convention.”

The eight VFBF women attending the Annual Meeting of AFB Women are Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Faye Hundley, Carroll County Farm Bureau President Myra Leonard, Margaret Arbogast of Rockingham County, Katelyn Burner of Orange County, Madison Coffey of Shenandoah County, Martha Elkins of Lee County, Stacy Richardson of King and Queen County and Cathy Younger of Halifax County.

In addition to policy development, farmers taking part in the convention will have the opportunity to attend workshops to advance their leadership skills, expand business knowledge and gain insight into the trends and regulations impacting food and fiber production.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to support VFBF Young Farmers Program award winners. Winners of the VFBF Young Farmers Achievement Award, Discussion Meet and Excellence in Agriculture Award will compete with their peers from other states during the convention.

The Virginia Achievement Award winner is Sarah Large of Buckingham County; Discussion Meet winner is Rachel Henley of Goochland County; and the Excellence in Agriculture Award winners are Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County.