Trents Mill News — Let’s talk about shortbread cookies Published 7:50 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Friday, Jan. 6 is National Shortbread Day and I thought it was a good idea to start this week’s column with a recipe and a little bit about the cookies. You make shortbread with one part white sugar, two parts butter and three parts flour. At least, that’s how the older recipes do it. Some modern versions split the sugar into equal parts of granulated and powdered sugar, while also adding salt.

Shortbread gets its name from its crumbly texture and you can thank the Scottish for coming up with this, supposedly around the 12th century. As it was expensive to make at the time, the sweet cookie was one of those luxuries you put out for special occasions. But enough about cookies. Let’s talk about what’s coming up in this area…

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be entering their 35th year as a group in 2023. The board of directors will meet on Monday, Jan. 9 at noon. That’ll take place in the meeting room of the Buckingham County Public Library to discuss and make plans for the 2023 physical year.

A few days later, their first regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members will be on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Hwy. Fork Union, Va. 23055.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the annual business meeting. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

As always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Finally, happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Rev. Clyde Senger of Crewe and Dorothy Carter of Dillwyn both celebrate on Friday, Jan. 6. Angie Sprouse of Cumberland celebrates on Tuesday, Jan. 10. And a special happy anniversary goes out to Ralph and Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn, who celebrate on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.