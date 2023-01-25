Task force holds clean-up celebration Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Buckingham County Anti-Litter Task Force recently held its Fall 2022 Clean Up Celebration at the Historic Lee Wayside Village off of U.S. Route 60. This event celebrated the 960th bag of litter the group has seen collected since 2020.

The winners included St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, Dominion Energy and the Buckingham County Democratic Committee.

“This was the most successful anti-litter clean up campaign yet since the effort was brought back in 2020,” said Task Force Committee Chairman and District Four Supervisor Jordan Miles. “There were 11 applications, 112 people who participated, and 275 bags of trash collected, which sets a record.”

The First place winner was St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary organized by Brother George Deans. There were approximately 50 brothers who participated and 115 bags of trash collected (and numerous tires) near the Seminary and also along Route 20 near Food Lion.

Second place went to Dominion Energy. They were first time participants. Thirteen people picked up 55 bags of trash (and 30 tires) along Carter G. Woodson Road and the boat landing road in New Canton.

Third place went to team Buckingham County Democratic Committee headed by Maggie Snoddy. There were 12 participants and 32 bags of trash collected as well as other kinds of trash.

“The strong spirit of these volunteers is inspiring,” said District Two Supervisor Cameron Gilliam. “Their efforts have resulted in a more attractive community.”

According to Anti Litter Committee leader Liz Jones, students from Hampden-Sydney College picked up 13 bags along a portion of Route 602. Boxley Corp. picked up 11 bags along Route 15 in Arvonia. Buckingham Branch Railroad picked up eight bags in Dillwyn. Shawn Miller, a two time winner in the past, picked up 5 bags on Cartersville Road. Cindy Cook, a participant from the very beginning, picked up eight bags on Andersonville Road. The Lions Club picked up four bags on Route 648, Route 636, and New Store Road.

Liz Jones picked up two bags on Bridgeport Road. Team 602, spearheaded by Maggie Snoddy, picked up 22 bags of trash, a mattress and boxspring, a headboard, a baby walker, and numerous other items that were dumped under the bridge on Rock Island Road.

VDOT picking up the tires that were left along the side of the road with the orange bags of trash is greatly appreciated, Miles said.

“The Anti-Litter Task Force is so appreciative of our hardworking volunteers,” Miles said. “We welcome businesses and individual volunteers this spring.”

All the volunteers as well as Roger Eitelman, of Keep Virginia Beautiful and Jones are greatly appreciated.

In the spring of last year, there were 12 teams, 97 participants, and 240 bags collected. In the fall of 2021, there were 11 teams, 70 participants, and 180 bags collected. In the spring of 2021, there were 13 teams, and 265 bags collected.

Email Miles at jmiles@ buckinghamcounty. virginia.gov or call (434) 390-7023 for more information on the Anti Litter Task Force.