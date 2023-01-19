SVCC improves with road win Published 8:29 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Southside Virginia Community College mens’ basketball team ran its record to 3-3 on the season by beating Stillwater Christian 81-45 on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Panthers jumped out early and never looked back in picking up the lopsided victory.

Nile Atwater hit four three-pointers in the contest and led SVCC with 18 points while David Gant scored 14 and Tae Holmes and Joshua Jiggetts both scored 11 points apiece.

Marquis Petty finished with nine points for the Panthers while Traivon Callis scored seven, Jermonta James totaled six, Joseph Jiggetts tallied three and Lanthony Joyner added two.

SVCC will return home for a pair of games this coming weekend when they play host to Three Point Christian Academy on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Bryant & Stratton MIT on Sunday, Jan. 22. Both games will tip at 2 p.m. at Park View High School in South Hill.