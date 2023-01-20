Service Day held in honor of MLK Published 12:57 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

1 of 9

As part of MLK Day, one group performed their service project at St. Theresa Catholic Church, working on the community garden. The group included some Longwood students and Sarai Blincoe, who organized the students and others. Mary McKay provided some food. St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Lynchburg also made a generous donation, to help the garden project. “Together we can put a smile on someone’s face who is in need of food,” said Father Tochi Iwuji. “St. Theresa Catholic Church is grateful for all who came out and helped on the garden project.”