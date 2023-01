Sandra D. Braxton Published 2:18 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Sandra D. Braxton, 62 of Farmville, passed away Jan. 1. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at noon, in the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.