Sandra C. White Published 10:01 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Sandra C. White, 62 of New Canton, passed away Jan. 12. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.